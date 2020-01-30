John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.67.

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205,371 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 286,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 286,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 831.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 129,651 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $116.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

