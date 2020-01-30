John J. Mcphee Sells 1,716 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John J. Mcphee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, John J. Mcphee sold 491 shares of Herman Miller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $20,106.45.

Herman Miller stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,345. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 22.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 338.4% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 14.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Herman Miller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

