Joint Ventures Trading Down 22.1% Over Last Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $28,860.00 and approximately $575.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.03099156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00122750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

