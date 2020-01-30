Jolley Asset Management LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jolley Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $324.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.84 and a 200-day moving average of $246.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.24.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

