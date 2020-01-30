JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €49.50 Price Target

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNIA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.81 ($61.40).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.