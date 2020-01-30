JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 824,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 139,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,008,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,630. The stock has a market cap of $421.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

