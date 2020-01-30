JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 195

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QLT. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.32).

Get Quilter alerts:

LON QLT opened at GBX 173 ($2.28) on Thursday. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 119.98 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.57 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48.

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.