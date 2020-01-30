JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 375” Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 375 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a CHF 365 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a CHF 225 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 328.92.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

