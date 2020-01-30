JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) Increases Dividend to GBX 10.25 Per Share

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst’s previous dividend of $6.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JCH remained flat at $GBX 770 ($10.13) during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 760.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 719.83. The company has a market cap of $437.09 million and a PE ratio of -55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.78 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 796 ($10.47).

About JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

