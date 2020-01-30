Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $104,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PUB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,298. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $533.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

PUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 113,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

