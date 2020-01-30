Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.27 ($28.22).

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Shares of JUN3 stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) on Thursday, hitting €19.70 ($22.91). 63,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.56 million and a P/E ratio of 11.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of €21.86 and a 200 day moving average of €21.66. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a fifty-two week high of €32.32 ($37.58).

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.