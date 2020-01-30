Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($3.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,463 shares of company stock worth $2,182,510. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 659,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,025. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

