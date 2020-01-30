Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Buys 3,612 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 40,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 16,511 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $3,477,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

