Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,089. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $125.02. 427,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,145. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

