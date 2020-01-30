Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $63.99. 1,581,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,609,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $273.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.