Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,003. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $65.80. 1,484,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

