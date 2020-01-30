Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) to Market Perform

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TSC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,240. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $705.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Tristate Capital has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $26.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,613.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.