Kellogg (K) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kellogg (NYSE:K) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Kellogg to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kellogg to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kellogg stock opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,136 shares of company stock worth $40,487,063. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.12.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

