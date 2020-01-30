Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,103,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.62% of Kellogg worth $145,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 96.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,136 shares of company stock worth $40,487,063. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K stock opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.12.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

