KEMET (KEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. KEMET had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 32.53%. KEMET’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KEMET to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KEMET alerts:

Shares of KEMET stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KEMET has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.