KeyCorp Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $385.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $313.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura lifted their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.35.

Shares of LRCX traded up $10.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $308.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,822. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $316.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $556,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,759 shares of company stock worth $14,449,763. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

