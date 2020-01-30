KeyCorp Comments on Pentair PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PNR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Pentair stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 137,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,074. Pentair has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $263,660.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $832,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

