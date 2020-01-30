KeyCorp Comments on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NYSE:SKT opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.64. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 305.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3575 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 62.56%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.