KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,039,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,912,000 after purchasing an additional 231,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5,144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,774,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

