KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,979 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $16,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Natixis grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 146,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.88 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

