Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total value of $1,058,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $95.66 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.63.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.