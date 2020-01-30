Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KWS. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,496.83 ($19.69).

LON KWS opened at GBX 1,288.48 ($16.95) on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.24 million and a PE ratio of 61.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,470.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.92.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

