Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,927,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.