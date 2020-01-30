Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Kimco Realty updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.46-1.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,892,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,655. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

