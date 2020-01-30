Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.46-1.50 EPS.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 157,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,261. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

