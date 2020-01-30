Kin Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Kin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $24,417.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kin

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Fatbtc, HitBTC, IDEX, COSS, CoinFalcon, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, DDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellarport and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

