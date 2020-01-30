Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,630,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Kinder Morgan worth $119,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,204,000 after buying an additional 650,900 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.6% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,232,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,286,000 after purchasing an additional 653,960 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,530,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,418,000 after purchasing an additional 94,141 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,660,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,265,000 after purchasing an additional 299,790 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,641,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,269,000 after purchasing an additional 66,247 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,991,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,779,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,306,535.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 859,624 shares of company stock worth $17,133,827 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

