Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

KGC stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

