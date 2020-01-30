Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €68.00 by Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €68.00 ($79.07) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KGX. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.81 ($70.71).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during trading on Thursday, reaching €56.94 ($66.21). 163,060 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.93. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.