Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. Kirby accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Kirby worth $20,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 4,721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 178,180 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kirby by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,498,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEX opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $414,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,630.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $992,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

