Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kirby updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-3.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.60-3.40 EPS.

Shares of KEX traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,340. Kirby has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cfra cut their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $422,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,420.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

