Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cfra

Kirby (NYSE:KEX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cfra in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $8.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.71. 64,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,657. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,899 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $574,824.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,046.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 152,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 98,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

