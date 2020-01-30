Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) has been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Kirkland’s earned a daily sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock remained flat at $$1.24 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 742,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.61. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland’s will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

