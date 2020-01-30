KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. 68,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,537. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

