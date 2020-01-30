KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

KIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,537. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $16.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

