Klimatas Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,204.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Klimatas has a market cap of $19,682.00 and $2,204.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 90.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 126.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023567 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00119604 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001024 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

