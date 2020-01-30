KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Update

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $111.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.28). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. KLX Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLXE. ValuEngine raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KLX Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other KLX Energy Services news, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $414,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,853.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $36,047.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 255,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,745.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,328 shares of company stock valued at $452,297. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1,566.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

