KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 147,363 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 231.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,363 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,145,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 446,599 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,047 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,009,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 115,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 949,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 294,359 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,032. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $20.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

