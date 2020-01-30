KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 158,510 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 273.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,510 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up about 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 294,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 97,597 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 196,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 46,827 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 251,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 133,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter.

VRIG stock remained flat at $$25.01 during trading on Thursday. 36,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,789. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

