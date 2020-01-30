KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 2,243 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.8% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 238,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,542. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $96.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.10.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.