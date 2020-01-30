KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.21. 1,075,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,403. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

