KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 1,156 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 167,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,343,000 after purchasing an additional 52,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.04. 9,154,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,946,912. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.