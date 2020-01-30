KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 807 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,453 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 112.4% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,115 shares of company stock worth $7,822,107. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.46. The company had a trading volume of 159,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,880. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.11. American Express has a 52 week low of $100.54 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

