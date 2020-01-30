KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $3,877,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $86.32. 383,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,845,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

