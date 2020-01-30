KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.67. 4,479,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

